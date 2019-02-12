Heidelberg Cem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 563.90 crore, up 14.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 563.90 crore in December 2018 up 14.79% from Rs. 491.23 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.56 crore in December 2018 up 84.38% from Rs. 31.76 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.73 crore in December 2018 up 44.02% from Rs. 92.16 crore in December 2017.

Heidelberg Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.58 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.40 in December 2017.

Heidelberg Cem shares closed at 142.40 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.90% returns over the last 6 months and -11.88% over the last 12 months.