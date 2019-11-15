HEG Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 564.38 crore, down 68.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 564.38 crore in September 2019 down 68.54% from Rs. 1,793.80 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 179.03 crore in September 2019 down 79.86% from Rs. 888.90 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.08 crore in September 2019 down 87.47% from Rs. 1,389.18 crore in September 2018.

HEG EPS has decreased to Rs. 46.39 in September 2019 from Rs. 222.45 in September 2018.

HEG shares closed at 1,064.75 on November 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.28% returns over the last 6 months and -74.17% over the last 12 months.