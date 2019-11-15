App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HEG Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 564.38 crore, down 68.54% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HEG are:

Net Sales at Rs 564.38 crore in September 2019 down 68.54% from Rs. 1,793.80 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 179.03 crore in September 2019 down 79.86% from Rs. 888.90 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.08 crore in September 2019 down 87.47% from Rs. 1,389.18 crore in September 2018.

HEG EPS has decreased to Rs. 46.39 in September 2019 from Rs. 222.45 in September 2018.

HEG shares closed at 1,064.75 on November 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.28% returns over the last 6 months and -74.17% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Net Sales/Income from operations564.38816.511,793.80
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations564.38816.511,793.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials334.17494.35414.16
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-47.40-191.75-196.32
Power & Fuel--48.5645.38
Employees Cost23.3828.5052.55
Depreciation17.7517.7218.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses115.1889.06109.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax121.30330.071,350.68
Other Income35.0339.1620.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax156.33369.231,371.05
Interest9.959.255.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax146.38359.981,365.66
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax146.38359.981,365.66
Tax-32.65125.59476.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities179.03234.39888.90
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period179.03234.39888.90
Equity Share Capital38.6038.6039.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS46.3960.73222.45
Diluted EPS46.3960.73222.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS46.3960.73222.45
Diluted EPS46.3960.73222.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Nov 15, 2019 09:44 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Electrodes & Graphite #HEG #Results

