HEG Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,793.80 crore, up 338% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,793.80 crore in September 2018 up 338% from Rs. 409.54 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 888.90 crore in September 2018 up 682.07% from Rs. 113.66 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,389.18 crore in September 2018 up 622.48% from Rs. 192.28 crore in September 2017.

HEG EPS has increased to Rs. 222.45 in September 2018 from Rs. 28.44 in September 2017.

HEG shares closed at 4,246.05 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given 52.26% returns over the last 6 months and 166.97% over the last 12 months.