HEG Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 380.48 crore, up 1.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 380.48 crore in March 2021 up 1.61% from Rs. 374.44 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.80 crore in March 2021 up 98.14% from Rs. 366.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.42 crore in March 2021 up 104.49% from Rs. 455.13 crore in March 2020.

HEG shares closed at 2,353.40 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 192.46% returns over the last 6 months and 214.98% over the last 12 months.