HEG Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 380.48 crore, up 1.61% Y-o-Y

May 28, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HEG are:

Net Sales at Rs 380.48 crore in March 2021 up 1.61% from Rs. 374.44 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.80 crore in March 2021 up 98.14% from Rs. 366.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.42 crore in March 2021 up 104.49% from Rs. 455.13 crore in March 2020.

HEG shares closed at 2,353.40 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 192.46% returns over the last 6 months and 214.98% over the last 12 months.

HEG
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations380.48319.59374.44
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations380.48319.59374.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials117.47142.65468.61
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks83.1761.75294.81
Power & Fuel--31.7534.56
Employees Cost14.7713.47-3.75
Depreciation18.4818.5318.88
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses169.7671.2477.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-23.17-19.80-516.30
Other Income25.1125.3542.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.945.55-474.01
Interest1.091.278.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.854.28-482.59
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.854.28-482.59
Tax7.65-0.40-116.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.804.68-366.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.804.68-366.00
Equity Share Capital38.6038.6038.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.761.21-94.83
Diluted EPS-1.761.21-94.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.761.21-94.83
Diluted EPS-1.761.21-94.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: May 28, 2021 09:44 am

