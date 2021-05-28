HEG Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 380.48 crore, up 1.61% Y-o-Y
May 28, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HEG are:
Net Sales at Rs 380.48 crore in March 2021 up 1.61% from Rs. 374.44 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.80 crore in March 2021 up 98.14% from Rs. 366.00 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.42 crore in March 2021 up 104.49% from Rs. 455.13 crore in March 2020.
HEG shares closed at 2,353.40 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 192.46% returns over the last 6 months and 214.98% over the last 12 months.
|HEG
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|380.48
|319.59
|374.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|380.48
|319.59
|374.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|117.47
|142.65
|468.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|83.17
|61.75
|294.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|31.75
|34.56
|Employees Cost
|14.77
|13.47
|-3.75
|Depreciation
|18.48
|18.53
|18.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|169.76
|71.24
|77.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.17
|-19.80
|-516.30
|Other Income
|25.11
|25.35
|42.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.94
|5.55
|-474.01
|Interest
|1.09
|1.27
|8.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.85
|4.28
|-482.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.85
|4.28
|-482.59
|Tax
|7.65
|-0.40
|-116.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.80
|4.68
|-366.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.80
|4.68
|-366.00
|Equity Share Capital
|38.60
|38.60
|38.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.76
|1.21
|-94.83
|Diluted EPS
|-1.76
|1.21
|-94.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.76
|1.21
|-94.83
|Diluted EPS
|-1.76
|1.21
|-94.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited