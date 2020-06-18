HEG Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 374.44 crore, down 72.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HEG are:
Net Sales at Rs 374.44 crore in March 2020 down 72.19% from Rs. 1,346.65 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 366.00 crore in March 2020 down 169.79% from Rs. 524.42 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 455.13 crore in March 2020 down 154.82% from Rs. 830.28 crore in March 2019.
HEG shares closed at 912.15 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -18.26% returns over the last 6 months and -39.17% over the last 12 months.
|HEG
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|374.44
|393.69
|1,346.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|374.44
|393.69
|1,346.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|468.61
|261.01
|463.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|294.81
|7.28
|-117.31
|Power & Fuel
|34.56
|39.90
|46.58
|Employees Cost
|-3.75
|17.48
|43.17
|Depreciation
|18.88
|17.79
|18.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|77.63
|63.28
|122.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-516.30
|-13.05
|769.80
|Other Income
|42.29
|27.28
|42.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-474.01
|14.23
|812.08
|Interest
|8.58
|8.73
|5.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-482.59
|5.50
|806.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-482.59
|5.50
|806.22
|Tax
|-116.59
|-0.44
|281.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-366.00
|5.94
|524.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-366.00
|5.94
|524.42
|Equity Share Capital
|38.60
|38.60
|38.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-94.83
|1.54
|131.39
|Diluted EPS
|-94.83
|1.54
|131.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-94.83
|1.54
|131.39
|Diluted EPS
|-94.83
|1.54
|131.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 18, 2020 10:08 am