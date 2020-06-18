HEG Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 374.44 crore, down 72.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 374.44 crore in March 2020 down 72.19% from Rs. 1,346.65 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 366.00 crore in March 2020 down 169.79% from Rs. 524.42 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 455.13 crore in March 2020 down 154.82% from Rs. 830.28 crore in March 2019.

HEG shares closed at 912.15 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -18.26% returns over the last 6 months and -39.17% over the last 12 months.