HEG Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,346.65 crore, up 4.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,346.65 crore in March 2019 up 4.19% from Rs. 1,292.45 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 524.42 crore in March 2019 down 17.29% from Rs. 634.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 830.28 crore in March 2019 down 13.04% from Rs. 954.75 crore in March 2018.

HEG EPS has decreased to Rs. 131.39 in March 2019 from Rs. 158.66 in March 2018.

HEG shares closed at 1,715.50 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -60.56% returns over the last 6 months and -48.19% over the last 12 months.