HEG Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 413.69 crore, up 77.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 413.69 crore in June 2021 up 77.33% from Rs. 233.29 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.80 crore in June 2021 up 418.59% from Rs. 10.76 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.47 crore in June 2021 up 172.09% from Rs. 34.72 crore in June 2020.

HEG EPS has increased to Rs. 14.46 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.79 in June 2020.

HEG shares closed at 2,236.80 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 89.07% returns over the last 6 months and 180.58% over the last 12 months.