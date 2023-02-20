HEG Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 530.27 crore, down 11.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 530.27 crore in December 2022 down 11.22% from Rs. 597.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.83 crore in December 2022 down 5.23% from Rs. 108.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.96 crore in December 2022 down 0.45% from Rs. 170.72 crore in December 2021.