    HEG Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 530.27 crore, down 11.22% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HEG are:

    Net Sales at Rs 530.27 crore in December 2022 down 11.22% from Rs. 597.30 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.83 crore in December 2022 down 5.23% from Rs. 108.51 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.96 crore in December 2022 down 0.45% from Rs. 170.72 crore in December 2021.

    HEG EPS has decreased to Rs. 26.64 in December 2022 from Rs. 28.11 in December 2021.

    HEG shares closed at 995.55 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.35% returns over the last 6 months and -27.36% over the last 12 months.

    HEG
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations530.27598.14597.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations530.27598.14597.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials324.82340.51274.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-141.64-159.89-60.64
    Power & Fuel--79.85--
    Employees Cost22.0222.1421.22
    Depreciation24.9923.1721.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses192.00136.74206.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax108.08155.62134.93
    Other Income36.8919.5714.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax144.97175.19149.67
    Interest7.776.884.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax137.20168.31145.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax137.20168.31145.50
    Tax34.3738.4136.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities102.83129.90108.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period102.83129.90108.51
    Equity Share Capital38.6038.6038.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.6433.6628.11
    Diluted EPS26.6433.6628.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.6433.6628.11
    Diluted EPS26.6433.6628.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

