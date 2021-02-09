HEG Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 319.59 crore, down 18.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 319.59 crore in December 2020 down 18.82% from Rs. 393.69 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2020 down 21.21% from Rs. 5.94 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.08 crore in December 2020 down 24.8% from Rs. 32.02 crore in December 2019.

HEG EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.21 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.54 in December 2019.

HEG shares closed at 1,196.60 on February 08, 2021 (NSE)