HEG Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,864.99 crore, up 121.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,864.99 crore in December 2018 up 121.31% from Rs. 842.71 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 866.83 crore in December 2018 up 153.38% from Rs. 342.11 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,350.69 crore in December 2018 up 139.99% from Rs. 562.81 crore in December 2017.

HEG EPS has increased to Rs. 216.93 in December 2018 from Rs. 85.62 in December 2017.

HEG shares closed at 2,218.05 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -46.94% returns over the last 6 months and -26.16% over the last 12 months.