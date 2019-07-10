HEG Q1 PAT may dip 66.4% YoY to Rs. 258.9 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects HEG to report net profit at Rs. 258.9 crore down 66.4% year-on-year (down 50.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 30.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 18 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,104.8 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 69 percent Y-o-Y (down 53.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 368 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.