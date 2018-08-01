App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 07:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HEG posts Q1 profit at Rs 770 cr on strong operational performance; revenue up 673%

HEG's pperating profit shot up 4975 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,187.6 crore and margin expanded sharply to 74.8 percent in Q1FY19 from 11.4 percent in Q1FY18 and 73.6 percent in Q4FY18.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Carbon and graphite product manufacturing company HEG has reported profit at Rs 770.3 crore for the quarter ended June against net loss of Rs 8.34 crore in same period last year, backed by growth across the board.

Revenue from operations during the quarter grew by 673 percent to Rs 1,587 crore compared to Rs 205.35 crore in corresponding period last year. The sequential growth in revenue was 23 percent.

Operating profit shot up 4975 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,187.6 crore and margin expanded sharply to 74.8 percent in Q1FY19 from 11.4 percent in Q1FY18 and 73.6 percent in Q4FY18.

Power and fuel cost in Q1 increased 94 percent year-on-year to Rs 41.5 crore but fell 23 percent quarter-on-quarter.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 07:36 pm

tags #HEG #Results

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.