Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HEG posts healthy earnings in Q3, profit jumps 153% to Rs 867 cr

At operating level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) shot up 135.60 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,313.5 crore and margin expanded 420 bps to 70.4 percent in Q3FY19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Carbon and graphite product manufacturing company HEG has reported healthy earnings for the quarter ended December 2018 as profit jumped 153.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 867 crore on strong revenue as well as operating income.

Profit in corresponding period last fiscal stood at Rs 342 crore.

Revenue from operations increased 121 percent to Rs 1,865 crore in quarter ended December 2018 YoY, the company said.

At operating level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) shot up 135.60 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,313.5 crore and margin expanded 420 bps to 70.4 percent in Q3FY19.

The stock closed at Rs 2,349, up Rs 137.90, or 6.24 percent over previous settlement.
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 03:43 pm

tags #HEG #Results

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.