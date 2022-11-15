 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HEG Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 598.14 crore, up 15.57% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HEG are:

Net Sales at Rs 598.14 crore in September 2022 up 15.57% from Rs. 517.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.93 crore in September 2022 up 28.45% from Rs. 131.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 198.36 crore in September 2022 up 18.58% from Rs. 167.28 crore in September 2021.

HEG EPS has increased to Rs. 43.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 34.07 in September 2021.

HEG shares closed at 1,045.45 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.43% returns over the last 6 months and -50.58% over the last 12 months.

HEG
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 598.14 721.95 517.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 598.14 721.95 517.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 340.51 330.93 191.26
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -159.89 -47.79 0.11
Power & Fuel 79.85 -- --
Employees Cost 22.14 23.17 21.35
Depreciation 23.17 21.00 18.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 136.74 231.62 162.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 155.62 163.02 123.81
Other Income 19.57 21.33 25.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 175.19 184.35 149.16
Interest 6.88 4.03 1.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 168.31 180.32 148.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 168.31 180.32 148.01
Tax 38.42 46.76 35.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 129.89 133.56 113.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 129.89 133.56 113.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 39.04 25.44 18.51
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 168.93 159.00 131.51
Equity Share Capital 38.60 38.60 38.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 43.77 41.20 34.07
Diluted EPS 43.77 41.20 34.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 43.77 41.20 34.07
Diluted EPS 43.77 41.20 34.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 15, 2022 10:11 am