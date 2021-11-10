HEG Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 517.56 crore, up 60.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 517.56 crore in September 2021 up 60.29% from Rs. 322.88 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.51 crore in September 2021 up 956.18% from Rs. 15.36 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.28 crore in September 2021 up 757.03% from Rs. 25.46 crore in September 2020.

HEG EPS has increased to Rs. 34.07 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.98 in September 2020.

HEG shares closed at 2,049.55 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -11.86% returns over the last 6 months and 192.10% over the last 12 months.