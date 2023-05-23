HEG Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 616.88 crore, down 8.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 616.88 crore in March 2023 down 8.35% from Rs. 673.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.72 crore in March 2023 down 22.86% from Rs. 129.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 154.80 crore in March 2023 down 11.18% from Rs. 174.29 crore in March 2022.

HEG EPS has decreased to Rs. 25.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 33.49 in March 2022.

HEG shares closed at 1,260.90 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.52% returns over the last 6 months and 17.52% over the last 12 months.