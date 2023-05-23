English
    HEG Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 616.88 crore, down 8.35% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HEG are:

    Net Sales at Rs 616.88 crore in March 2023 down 8.35% from Rs. 673.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.72 crore in March 2023 down 22.86% from Rs. 129.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 154.80 crore in March 2023 down 11.18% from Rs. 174.29 crore in March 2022.

    HEG EPS has decreased to Rs. 25.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 33.49 in March 2022.

    HEG shares closed at 1,260.90 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.52% returns over the last 6 months and 17.52% over the last 12 months.

    HEG
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations616.88530.27673.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations616.88530.27673.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials316.37324.82314.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-48.16-141.64-70.25
    Power & Fuel73.79----
    Employees Cost24.7222.0219.56
    Depreciation33.1424.9921.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses126.71192.95252.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax90.31107.13135.50
    Other Income31.3536.8917.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax121.66144.02152.90
    Interest7.337.771.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax114.33136.25151.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax114.33136.25151.90
    Tax25.4534.3738.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities88.88101.88113.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period88.88101.88113.25
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates10.842.8116.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates99.72104.69129.27
    Equity Share Capital38.6038.6038.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.8427.1333.49
    Diluted EPS25.8427.1333.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.8427.1333.49
    Diluted EPS25.8427.1333.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 23, 2023 10:36 am