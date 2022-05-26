HEG Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 673.06 crore, up 76.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 673.06 crore in March 2022 up 76.9% from Rs. 380.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.27 crore in March 2022 up 903.92% from Rs. 16.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.29 crore in March 2022 up 753.53% from Rs. 20.42 crore in March 2021.

HEG EPS has increased to Rs. 33.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.17 in March 2021.

HEG shares closed at 1,013.40 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -48.50% returns over the last 6 months and -57.74% over the last 12 months.