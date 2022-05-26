 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HEG Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 673.06 crore, up 76.9% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HEG are:

Net Sales at Rs 673.06 crore in March 2022 up 76.9% from Rs. 380.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.27 crore in March 2022 up 903.92% from Rs. 16.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.29 crore in March 2022 up 753.53% from Rs. 20.42 crore in March 2021.

HEG EPS has increased to Rs. 33.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.17 in March 2021.

HEG shares closed at 1,013.40 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -48.50% returns over the last 6 months and -57.74% over the last 12 months.

HEG
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 673.06 597.30 380.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 673.06 597.30 380.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 314.27 274.25 117.47
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -70.25 -60.64 83.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.56 21.22 14.77
Depreciation 21.39 21.05 18.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 252.59 206.49 169.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 135.50 134.93 -23.17
Other Income 17.40 14.74 25.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 152.90 149.67 1.94
Interest 1.00 4.17 1.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 151.90 145.50 0.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 151.90 145.50 0.85
Tax 38.65 36.99 7.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 113.25 108.51 -6.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 113.25 108.51 -6.80
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 16.02 4.97 -9.28
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 129.27 113.48 -16.08
Equity Share Capital 38.60 38.60 38.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.49 29.40 -4.17
Diluted EPS 33.49 29.40 -4.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.49 29.40 -4.17
Diluted EPS 33.49 29.40 -4.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Electrodes & Graphite #HEG #Results
first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.