HEG Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 671.43 crore, down 7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 671.43 crore in June 2023 down 7% from Rs. 721.95 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 139.12 crore in June 2023 down 12.5% from Rs. 159.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.29 crore in June 2023 down 13.66% from Rs. 205.35 crore in June 2022.

HEG EPS has decreased to Rs. 36.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 41.20 in June 2022.

HEG shares closed at 1,714.25 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 70.45% returns over the last 6 months and 34.02% over the last 12 months.