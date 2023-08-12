English
    HEG Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 671.43 crore, down 7% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HEG are:

    Net Sales at Rs 671.43 crore in June 2023 down 7% from Rs. 721.95 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 139.12 crore in June 2023 down 12.5% from Rs. 159.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.29 crore in June 2023 down 13.66% from Rs. 205.35 crore in June 2022.

    HEG EPS has decreased to Rs. 36.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 41.20 in June 2022.

    HEG shares closed at 1,714.25 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 70.45% returns over the last 6 months and 34.02% over the last 12 months.

    HEG
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations671.43616.88721.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations671.43616.88721.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials308.40316.37330.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.16-48.16-47.79
    Power & Fuel--73.79--
    Employees Cost24.0324.7223.17
    Depreciation38.3433.1421.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses192.99126.71231.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.8490.31163.02
    Other Income26.1231.3521.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax138.95121.66184.35
    Interest8.857.334.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax130.10114.33180.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax130.10114.33180.32
    Tax32.8025.4546.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities97.3088.88133.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period97.3088.88133.56
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates41.8210.8425.44
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates139.1299.72159.00
    Equity Share Capital38.6038.6038.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS36.0525.8441.20
    Diluted EPS36.0525.8441.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS36.0525.8441.20
    Diluted EPS36.0525.8441.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

