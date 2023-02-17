HEG Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 530.27 crore, down 11.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 530.27 crore in December 2022 down 11.22% from Rs. 597.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.69 crore in December 2022 down 7.75% from Rs. 113.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.01 crore in December 2022 down 1% from Rs. 170.72 crore in December 2021.