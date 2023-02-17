 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HEG Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 530.27 crore, down 11.22% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HEG are:

Net Sales at Rs 530.27 crore in December 2022 down 11.22% from Rs. 597.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.69 crore in December 2022 down 7.75% from Rs. 113.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.01 crore in December 2022 down 1% from Rs. 170.72 crore in December 2021.

HEG
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 530.27 598.14 597.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 530.27 598.14 597.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 324.82 340.51 274.25
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -141.64 -159.89 -60.64
Power & Fuel -- 79.85 --
Employees Cost 22.02 22.14 21.22
Depreciation 24.99 23.17 21.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 192.95 136.74 206.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 107.13 155.62 134.93
Other Income 36.89 19.57 14.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 144.02 175.19 149.67
Interest 7.77 6.88 4.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 136.25 168.31 145.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 136.25 168.31 145.50
Tax 34.37 38.42 36.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 101.88 129.89 108.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 101.88 129.89 108.51
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.81 39.04 4.97
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 104.69 168.93 113.48
Equity Share Capital 38.60 38.60 38.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.13 43.77 29.40
Diluted EPS 27.13 43.77 29.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.13 43.77 29.40
Diluted EPS 27.13 43.77 29.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited