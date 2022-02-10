HEG Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 597.30 crore, up 86.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 597.30 crore in December 2021 up 86.9% from Rs. 319.59 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.48 crore in December 2021 up 14285% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.72 crore in December 2021 up 608.97% from Rs. 24.08 crore in December 2020.

HEG EPS has increased to Rs. 29.40 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2020.

HEG shares closed at 1,522.65 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -34.67% returns over the last 6 months and 34.52% over the last 12 months.