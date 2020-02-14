HEG Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 393.69 crore, down 78.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HEG are:
Net Sales at Rs 393.69 crore in December 2019 down 78.89% from Rs. 1,864.99 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2019 down 100.14% from Rs. 865.45 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.02 crore in December 2019 down 97.63% from Rs. 1,350.69 crore in December 2018.
HEG shares closed at 1,027.60 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.29% returns over the last 6 months and -53.45% over the last 12 months.
Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.
|HEG
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|393.69
|564.38
|1,864.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|393.69
|564.38
|1,864.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|261.01
|334.17
|456.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.28
|-47.40
|-112.04
|Power & Fuel
|39.90
|--
|49.75
|Employees Cost
|17.48
|23.38
|56.58
|Depreciation
|17.79
|17.75
|18.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|63.28
|115.18
|100.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.05
|121.30
|1,294.97
|Other Income
|27.28
|35.03
|37.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.23
|156.33
|1,332.17
|Interest
|8.73
|9.95
|3.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.50
|146.38
|1,328.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.50
|146.38
|1,328.60
|Tax
|-0.44
|-32.65
|461.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.94
|179.03
|866.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.94
|179.03
|866.83
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-7.17
|23.30
|-1.38
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.23
|202.33
|865.45
|Equity Share Capital
|38.60
|38.60
|39.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|52.42
|216.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|52.42
|216.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|52.42
|216.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|52.42
|216.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 14, 2020 08:47 am