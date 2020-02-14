HEG Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 393.69 crore, down 78.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 393.69 crore in December 2019 down 78.89% from Rs. 1,864.99 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2019 down 100.14% from Rs. 865.45 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.02 crore in December 2019 down 97.63% from Rs. 1,350.69 crore in December 2018.

HEG shares closed at 1,027.60 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.29% returns over the last 6 months and -53.45% over the last 12 months.