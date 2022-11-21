HEC Infra Proje Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.83 crore, down 15.38% Y-o-Y
November 21, 2022 / 07:03 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HEC Infra Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.83 crore in September 2022 down 15.38% from Rs. 10.44 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2022 up 226.16% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2022 up 5.68% from Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2021.
HEC Infra Proje EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in September 2021.
|HEC Infra Proje shares closed at 31.55 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.70% returns over the last 6 months
|HEC Infra Projects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.83
|11.93
|10.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.83
|11.93
|10.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.92
|6.08
|7.82
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.99
|2.60
|0.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.87
|0.58
|0.78
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.21
|1.84
|0.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.78
|0.78
|0.72
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.08
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.86
|0.86
|0.82
|Interest
|0.64
|0.70
|0.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.23
|0.16
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.23
|0.16
|0.09
|Tax
|--
|0.04
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.23
|0.12
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.23
|0.12
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|10.14
|10.14
|2.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.22
|0.12
|0.34
|Diluted EPS
|0.22
|0.12
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.22
|0.12
|0.34
|Diluted EPS
|0.22
|0.12
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited