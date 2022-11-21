HEC Infra Proje Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.83 crore, down 15.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.83 crore in September 2022 down 15.38% from Rs. 10.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2022 up 226.16% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2022 up 5.68% from Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2021.

HEC Infra Proje EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in September 2021.