HEC Infra Proje Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.47 crore, up 5.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.47 crore in March 2023 up 5.5% from Rs. 18.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2023 up 38.93% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2023 up 23.74% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2022.

HEC Infra Proje EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2022.

HEC Infra Proje shares closed at 37.75 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.80% returns over the last 6 months and 26.68% over the last 12 months.