English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    HEC Infra Proje Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.47 crore, up 5.5% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HEC Infra Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.47 crore in March 2023 up 5.5% from Rs. 18.45 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2023 up 38.93% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2023 up 23.74% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2022.

    HEC Infra Proje EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2022.

    HEC Infra Proje shares closed at 37.75 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.80% returns over the last 6 months and 26.68% over the last 12 months.

    HEC Infra Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.4711.5018.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.4711.5018.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.964.6110.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.18-0.61-0.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.060.831.13
    Depreciation0.040.050.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.995.707.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.610.920.87
    Other Income1.070.100.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.681.031.33
    Interest0.910.971.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.770.050.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.770.050.31
    Tax0.300.01-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.460.040.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.460.040.33
    Equity Share Capital10.1410.1410.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.460.040.33
    Diluted EPS0.460.040.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.460.040.33
    Diluted EPS0.460.040.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #HEC Infra Proje #HEC Infra Projects #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 01:11 pm