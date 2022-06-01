HEC Infra Proje Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.45 crore, up 23.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.45 crore in March 2022 up 23.62% from Rs. 14.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022 up 101.33% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2022 up 67.47% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2021.

HEC Infra Proje EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in March 2021.

HEC Infra Proje shares closed at 28.50 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.66% returns over the last 6 months