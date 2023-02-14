HEC Infra Proje Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.50 crore, down 22.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.50 crore in December 2022 down 22.47% from Rs. 14.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 65.53% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2022 down 3.57% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.