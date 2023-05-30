Healthy Invest Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 66.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 66.78% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 940.33% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2023 down 17.65% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

Healthy Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 95.38 in March 2022.