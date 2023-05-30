Healthy Invest Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 66.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Healthy Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 66.78% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 940.33% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2023 down 17.65% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.
Healthy Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 95.38 in March 2022.
|Healthy Investments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.04
|0.02
|0.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.04
|0.02
|0.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.25
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.23
|0.06
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.07
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|-0.16
|0.17
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.14
|-0.16
|0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.14
|-0.16
|0.17
|Tax
|0.04
|0.00
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.10
|-0.16
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.10
|-0.16
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.10
|-67.87
|95.38
|Diluted EPS
|4.10
|-67.87
|95.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.10
|-67.87
|95.38
|Diluted EPS
|4.10
|-67.87
|95.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited