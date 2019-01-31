Healthy Invest Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 74.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 74.78% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 70.78% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

Healthy Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.36 in December 2017.