    Healthcare Glob Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 258.67 crore, up 17.48% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Healthcare Global Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 258.67 crore in March 2023 up 17.48% from Rs. 220.19 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2023 up 123.33% from Rs. 17.92 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.54 crore in March 2023 up 2.01% from Rs. 42.68 crore in March 2022.

    Healthcare Glob EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.29 in March 2022.

    Healthcare Glob shares closed at 304.00 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.91% returns over the last 6 months and 11.17% over the last 12 months.

    Healthcare Global Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations258.67252.68220.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations258.67252.68220.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods61.2161.1851.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.19-1.750.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost44.0643.2438.78
    Depreciation23.0621.8122.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses111.23100.3989.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.9227.8118.24
    Other Income3.562.102.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.4829.9120.49
    Interest9.5710.539.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.9119.3811.27
    Exceptional Items-3.00---27.00
    P/L Before Tax7.9119.38-15.73
    Tax3.735.222.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.1814.16-17.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.1814.16-17.92
    Equity Share Capital139.12139.09139.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.301.02-1.29
    Diluted EPS0.301.01-1.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.301.02-1.29
    Diluted EPS0.301.01-1.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 26, 2023 04:46 pm