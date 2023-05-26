Healthcare Glob Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 258.67 crore, up 17.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 258.67 crore in March 2023 up 17.48% from Rs. 220.19 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2023 up 123.33% from Rs. 17.92 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.54 crore in March 2023 up 2.01% from Rs. 42.68 crore in March 2022.

Healthcare Glob EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.29 in March 2022.

Healthcare Glob shares closed at 304.00 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.91% returns over the last 6 months and 11.17% over the last 12 months.