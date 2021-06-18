Healthcare Glob Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 179.51 crore, up 4.37% Y-o-Y
June 18, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Healthcare Global Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 179.51 crore in March 2021 up 4.37% from Rs. 171.99 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 153.22 crore in March 2021 down 251.83% from Rs. 43.55 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.72 crore in March 2021 up 7.53% from Rs. 25.78 crore in March 2020.
Healthcare Glob shares closed at 202.15 on June 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.33% returns over the last 6 months and 66.31% over the last 12 months.
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|179.51
|164.06
|171.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|179.51
|164.06
|171.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|42.88
|35.08
|37.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.72
|1.06
|-0.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|37.74
|35.79
|36.03
|Depreciation
|21.25
|21.63
|22.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|76.49
|69.86
|75.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.87
|0.64
|0.27
|Other Income
|4.60
|8.28
|2.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.47
|8.92
|3.19
|Interest
|12.78
|14.00
|21.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.31
|-5.08
|-18.60
|Exceptional Items
|-144.35
|-8.75
|-30.89
|P/L Before Tax
|-150.66
|-13.83
|-49.49
|Tax
|2.56
|-0.82
|-5.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-153.22
|-13.01
|-43.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-153.22
|-13.01
|-43.55
|Equity Share Capital
|125.36
|125.35
|88.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.20
|-1.04
|-4.91
|Diluted EPS
|-12.20
|-1.04
|-4.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.20
|-1.04
|-4.91
|Diluted EPS
|-12.20
|-1.04
|-4.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited