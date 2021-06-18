Healthcare Glob Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 179.51 crore, up 4.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 179.51 crore in March 2021 up 4.37% from Rs. 171.99 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 153.22 crore in March 2021 down 251.83% from Rs. 43.55 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.72 crore in March 2021 up 7.53% from Rs. 25.78 crore in March 2020.

Healthcare Glob shares closed at 202.15 on June 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.33% returns over the last 6 months and 66.31% over the last 12 months.