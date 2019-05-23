Healthcare Glob Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 165.93 crore, up 8.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165.93 crore in March 2019 up 8.77% from Rs. 152.55 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2019 down 60.44% from Rs. 7.66 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.40 crore in March 2019 up 4.11% from Rs. 29.20 crore in March 2018.

Healthcare Glob EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.88 in March 2018.

Healthcare Glob shares closed at 189.15 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.77% returns over the last 6 months and -37.53% over the last 12 months.