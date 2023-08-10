Healthcare Glob Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 272.23 crore, up 11.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 272.23 crore in June 2023 up 11.95% from Rs. 243.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.69 crore in June 2023 up 26.18% from Rs. 10.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.37 crore in June 2023 up 3.22% from Rs. 47.83 crore in June 2022.

Healthcare Glob EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.78 in June 2022.

Healthcare Glob shares closed at 338.10 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.62% returns over the last 6 months and 18.97% over the last 12 months.