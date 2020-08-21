172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|healthcare-glob-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-121-90-crore-down-28-67-y-o-y-5736461.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 09:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Healthcare Glob Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 121.90 crore, down 28.67% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Healthcare Global Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 121.90 crore in June 2020 down 28.67% from Rs. 170.89 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.73 crore in June 2020 down 831.84% from Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.51 crore in June 2020 down 50.12% from Rs. 33.10 crore in June 2019.

Healthcare Glob shares closed at 129.80 on August 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.35% returns over the last 6 months and 12.38% over the last 12 months.

Healthcare Global Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations121.90171.99170.89
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations121.90171.99170.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods27.0937.4836.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.52-0.101.15
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost29.0636.0335.30
Depreciation21.8522.5917.72
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses52.1375.7267.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.750.2712.93
Other Income3.412.922.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.343.1915.38
Interest22.9921.7918.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-28.33-18.60-3.41
Exceptional Items---30.89--
P/L Before Tax-28.33-49.49-3.41
Tax-9.60-5.94-1.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-18.73-43.55-2.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-18.73-43.55-2.01
Equity Share Capital88.6988.6988.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.11-4.91-0.23
Diluted EPS-2.11-4.91-0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.11-4.91-0.23
Diluted EPS-2.11-4.91-0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 21, 2020 09:01 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Healthcare Glob #Healthcare Global Enterprises #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results

