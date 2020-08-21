Healthcare Glob Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 121.90 crore, down 28.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Healthcare Global Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 121.90 crore in June 2020 down 28.67% from Rs. 170.89 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.73 crore in June 2020 down 831.84% from Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.51 crore in June 2020 down 50.12% from Rs. 33.10 crore in June 2019.
Healthcare Glob shares closed at 129.80 on August 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.35% returns over the last 6 months and 12.38% over the last 12 months.
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|121.90
|171.99
|170.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|121.90
|171.99
|170.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|27.09
|37.48
|36.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.52
|-0.10
|1.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|29.06
|36.03
|35.30
|Depreciation
|21.85
|22.59
|17.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|52.13
|75.72
|67.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.75
|0.27
|12.93
|Other Income
|3.41
|2.92
|2.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.34
|3.19
|15.38
|Interest
|22.99
|21.79
|18.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-28.33
|-18.60
|-3.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-30.89
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-28.33
|-49.49
|-3.41
|Tax
|-9.60
|-5.94
|-1.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.73
|-43.55
|-2.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.73
|-43.55
|-2.01
|Equity Share Capital
|88.69
|88.69
|88.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.11
|-4.91
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-2.11
|-4.91
|-0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.11
|-4.91
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-2.11
|-4.91
|-0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 09:01 am