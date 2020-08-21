Healthcare Glob Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 121.90 crore, down 28.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.90 crore in June 2020 down 28.67% from Rs. 170.89 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.73 crore in June 2020 down 831.84% from Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.51 crore in June 2020 down 50.12% from Rs. 33.10 crore in June 2019.

Healthcare Glob shares closed at 129.80 on August 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.35% returns over the last 6 months and 12.38% over the last 12 months.