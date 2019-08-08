Healthcare Glob Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 170.89 crore, up 10.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.89 crore in June 2019 up 10.85% from Rs. 154.16 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2019 down 160.73% from Rs. 3.31 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.10 crore in June 2019 up 29.65% from Rs. 25.53 crore in June 2018.

Healthcare Glob shares closed at 189.15 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.75% returns over the last 6 months and -31.17% over the last 12 months.