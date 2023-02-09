Healthcare Glob Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 252.68 crore, up 17.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 252.68 crore in December 2022 up 17.25% from Rs. 215.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.16 crore in December 2022 up 136.19% from Rs. 39.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.72 crore in December 2022 up 22.33% from Rs. 42.28 crore in December 2021.