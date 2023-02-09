 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Healthcare Glob Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 252.68 crore, up 17.25% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Healthcare Global Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 252.68 crore in December 2022 up 17.25% from Rs. 215.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.16 crore in December 2022 up 136.19% from Rs. 39.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.72 crore in December 2022 up 22.33% from Rs. 42.28 crore in December 2021.

Healthcare Global Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 252.68 253.07 215.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 252.68 253.07 215.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 49.51
Purchase of Traded Goods 61.18 60.32 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.75 -2.19 0.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.24 43.29 40.58
Depreciation 21.81 22.40 23.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 100.39 104.93 84.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.81 24.32 16.41
Other Income 2.10 1.27 1.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.91 25.59 18.38
Interest 10.53 11.67 10.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.38 13.92 7.65
Exceptional Items -- -- -45.51
P/L Before Tax 19.38 13.92 -37.86
Tax 5.22 2.92 1.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.16 11.00 -39.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.16 11.00 -39.13
Equity Share Capital 139.09 139.08 138.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.02 0.79 -3.03
Diluted EPS 1.01 0.79 -3.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.02 0.79 -3.03
Diluted EPS 1.01 0.79 -3.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited