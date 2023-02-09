Healthcare Glob Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 252.68 crore, up 17.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 252.68 crore in December 2022 up 17.25% from Rs. 215.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.16 crore in December 2022 up 136.19% from Rs. 39.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.72 crore in December 2022 up 22.33% from Rs. 42.28 crore in December 2021.

Healthcare Glob EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.03 in December 2021.

Healthcare Glob shares closed at 281.80 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.84% returns over the last 6 months and 11.71% over the last 12 months.