    Healthcare Glob Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 252.68 crore, up 17.25% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Healthcare Global Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 252.68 crore in December 2022 up 17.25% from Rs. 215.51 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.16 crore in December 2022 up 136.19% from Rs. 39.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.72 crore in December 2022 up 22.33% from Rs. 42.28 crore in December 2021.

    Healthcare Global Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations252.68253.07215.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations252.68253.07215.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----49.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods61.1860.32--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.75-2.190.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.2443.2940.58
    Depreciation21.8122.4023.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses100.39104.9384.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.8124.3216.41
    Other Income2.101.271.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.9125.5918.38
    Interest10.5311.6710.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.3813.927.65
    Exceptional Items-----45.51
    P/L Before Tax19.3813.92-37.86
    Tax5.222.921.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.1611.00-39.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.1611.00-39.13
    Equity Share Capital139.09139.08138.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.020.79-3.03
    Diluted EPS1.010.79-3.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.020.79-3.03
    Diluted EPS1.010.79-3.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
