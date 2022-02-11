Healthcare Glob Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 215.51 crore, up 31.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 215.51 crore in December 2021 up 31.36% from Rs. 164.06 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.13 crore in December 2021 down 200.77% from Rs. 13.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.28 crore in December 2021 up 38.4% from Rs. 30.55 crore in December 2020.

Healthcare Glob shares closed at 249.70 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.28% returns over the last 6 months and 63.04% over the last 12 months.