Healthcare Glob Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 164.06 crore, down 5.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 164.06 crore in December 2020 down 5.16% from Rs. 172.98 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.01 crore in December 2020 down 204.68% from Rs. 4.27 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.55 crore in December 2020 down 11.73% from Rs. 34.61 crore in December 2019.

Healthcare Glob shares closed at 153.15 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.81% returns over the last 6 months and 28.16% over the last 12 months.