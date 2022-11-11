 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Healthcare Glob Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 420.00 crore, up 19.33% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Healthcare Global Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 420.00 crore in September 2022 up 19.33% from Rs. 351.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.38 crore in September 2022 down 92.84% from Rs. 103.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.66 crore in September 2022 up 17.87% from Rs. 65.04 crore in September 2021.

Healthcare Glob EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.22 in September 2021.

Healthcare Glob shares closed at 298.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.59% returns over the last 6 months and 12.75% over the last 12 months.

Healthcare Global Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 420.00 408.05 351.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 420.00 408.05 351.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 105.80 101.86 88.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.44 -4.06 3.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 68.33 68.71 56.12
Depreciation 40.83 39.67 38.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 174.62 169.38 142.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.86 32.49 23.72
Other Income 1.97 2.91 3.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.83 35.40 27.02
Interest 25.81 24.98 23.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.02 10.42 3.79
Exceptional Items -- -- 140.12
P/L Before Tax 10.02 10.42 143.91
Tax 4.73 7.94 42.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.29 2.48 100.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.29 2.48 100.99
Minority Interest 2.09 3.57 4.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -2.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.38 6.05 103.09
Equity Share Capital 139.08 139.02 125.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.53 0.44 8.22
Diluted EPS 0.53 0.43 7.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.53 0.44 8.22
Diluted EPS 0.53 0.43 7.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:16 am
