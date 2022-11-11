English
    Healthcare Glob Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 420.00 crore, up 19.33% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Healthcare Global Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 420.00 crore in September 2022 up 19.33% from Rs. 351.96 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.38 crore in September 2022 down 92.84% from Rs. 103.09 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.66 crore in September 2022 up 17.87% from Rs. 65.04 crore in September 2021.

    Healthcare Glob EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.22 in September 2021.

    Healthcare Glob shares closed at 298.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.59% returns over the last 6 months and 12.75% over the last 12 months.

    Healthcare Global Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations420.00408.05351.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations420.00408.05351.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods105.80101.8688.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.44-4.063.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost68.3368.7156.12
    Depreciation40.8339.6738.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses174.62169.38142.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.8632.4923.72
    Other Income1.972.913.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.8335.4027.02
    Interest25.8124.9823.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.0210.423.79
    Exceptional Items----140.12
    P/L Before Tax10.0210.42143.91
    Tax4.737.9442.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.292.48100.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.292.48100.99
    Minority Interest2.093.574.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----2.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.386.05103.09
    Equity Share Capital139.08139.02125.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.530.448.22
    Diluted EPS0.530.437.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.530.448.22
    Diluted EPS0.530.437.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:16 am