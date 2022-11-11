Healthcare Glob Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 420.00 crore, up 19.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 420.00 crore in September 2022 up 19.33% from Rs. 351.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.38 crore in September 2022 down 92.84% from Rs. 103.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.66 crore in September 2022 up 17.87% from Rs. 65.04 crore in September 2021.

Healthcare Glob EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.22 in September 2021.

Healthcare Glob shares closed at 298.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.59% returns over the last 6 months and 12.75% over the last 12 months.