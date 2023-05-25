English
    Healthcare Glob Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 441.71 crore, up 21.14% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Healthcare Global Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 441.71 crore in March 2023 up 21.14% from Rs. 364.63 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.37 crore in March 2023 up 39.73% from Rs. 5.99 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.97 crore in March 2023 up 22.39% from Rs. 66.16 crore in March 2022.

    Healthcare Glob EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2022.

    Healthcare Glob shares closed at 312.65 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.91% returns over the last 6 months and 14.34% over the last 12 months.

    Healthcare Global Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations441.71424.68364.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations441.71424.68364.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods115.87108.8591.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.53-1.34-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost68.8669.2260.67
    Depreciation42.2040.7741.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses180.13172.44149.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.1234.7422.05
    Other Income4.653.653.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.7738.3925.06
    Interest25.6327.0824.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.1411.310.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.1411.310.92
    Tax7.487.10-1.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.664.212.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.664.212.25
    Minority Interest2.723.343.74
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.01-0.01--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.377.545.99
    Equity Share Capital139.12139.09139.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.600.540.43
    Diluted EPS0.600.540.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.600.540.43
    Diluted EPS0.600.540.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
