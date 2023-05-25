Healthcare Glob Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 441.71 crore, up 21.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 441.71 crore in March 2023 up 21.14% from Rs. 364.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.37 crore in March 2023 up 39.73% from Rs. 5.99 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.97 crore in March 2023 up 22.39% from Rs. 66.16 crore in March 2022.

Healthcare Glob EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2022.

Healthcare Glob shares closed at 312.65 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.91% returns over the last 6 months and 14.34% over the last 12 months.