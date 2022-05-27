 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Healthcare Glob Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 364.63 crore, up 22.34% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Healthcare Global Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 364.63 crore in March 2022 up 22.34% from Rs. 298.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.99 crore in March 2022 up 105.86% from Rs. 102.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.16 crore in March 2022 up 51.19% from Rs. 43.76 crore in March 2021.

Healthcare Glob EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.14 in March 2021.

Healthcare Glob shares closed at 275.55 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.02% returns over the last 6 months and 42.29% over the last 12 months.

Healthcare Global Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 364.63 358.06 298.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 364.63 358.06 298.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 88.44 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 91.03 -- 73.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 1.09 -0.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 60.67 61.06 53.81
Depreciation 41.10 41.38 38.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 149.79 145.61 131.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.05 20.48 0.98
Other Income 3.01 2.92 4.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.06 23.40 5.38
Interest 24.14 24.02 25.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.92 -0.62 -20.53
Exceptional Items -- -45.51 -84.70
P/L Before Tax 0.92 -46.13 -105.23
Tax -1.33 3.66 9.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.25 -49.79 -114.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.25 -49.79 -114.64
Minority Interest 3.74 4.02 11.59
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.01 0.88
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.99 -45.78 -102.17
Equity Share Capital 139.01 138.99 125.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.43 -3.55 -8.14
Diluted EPS 0.43 -3.55 -8.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.43 -3.55 -8.14
Diluted EPS 0.43 -3.55 -8.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Healthcare Glob #Healthcare Global Enterprises #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results
first published: May 27, 2022 12:12 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.