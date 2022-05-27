Healthcare Glob Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 364.63 crore, up 22.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 364.63 crore in March 2022 up 22.34% from Rs. 298.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.99 crore in March 2022 up 105.86% from Rs. 102.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.16 crore in March 2022 up 51.19% from Rs. 43.76 crore in March 2021.

Healthcare Glob EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.14 in March 2021.

Healthcare Glob shares closed at 275.55 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.02% returns over the last 6 months and 42.29% over the last 12 months.