Healthcare Glob Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 298.05 crore, up 10.24% Y-o-Y
June 18, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Healthcare Global Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 298.05 crore in March 2021 up 10.24% from Rs. 270.37 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 102.17 crore in March 2021 down 134.44% from Rs. 43.58 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.76 crore in March 2021 up 16.01% from Rs. 37.72 crore in March 2020.
Healthcare Glob shares closed at 202.15 on June 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.33% returns over the last 6 months and 66.31% over the last 12 months.
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|298.05
|274.01
|270.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|298.05
|274.01
|270.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|73.57
|62.94
|60.97
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.38
|1.35
|-0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|53.81
|51.17
|51.62
|Depreciation
|38.38
|41.83
|42.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|131.69
|120.71
|121.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.98
|-3.99
|-6.03
|Other Income
|4.40
|5.82
|1.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.38
|1.83
|-4.34
|Interest
|25.91
|28.71
|35.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.53
|-26.88
|-40.14
|Exceptional Items
|-84.70
|-8.75
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-105.23
|-35.63
|-40.14
|Tax
|9.41
|-0.66
|8.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-114.64
|-34.97
|-48.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-114.64
|-34.97
|-48.90
|Minority Interest
|11.59
|5.48
|6.86
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.88
|0.24
|-1.54
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-102.17
|-29.25
|-43.58
|Equity Share Capital
|125.36
|125.35
|88.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.14
|-2.33
|-4.91
|Diluted EPS
|-8.14
|-2.33
|-4.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.14
|-2.33
|-4.91
|Diluted EPS
|-8.14
|-2.33
|-4.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited