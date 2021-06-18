Healthcare Glob Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 298.05 crore, up 10.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 298.05 crore in March 2021 up 10.24% from Rs. 270.37 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 102.17 crore in March 2021 down 134.44% from Rs. 43.58 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.76 crore in March 2021 up 16.01% from Rs. 37.72 crore in March 2020.

Healthcare Glob shares closed at 202.15 on June 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.33% returns over the last 6 months and 66.31% over the last 12 months.