    Healthcare Glob Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 460.68 crore, up 12.9% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Healthcare Global Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 460.68 crore in June 2023 up 12.9% from Rs. 408.05 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.61 crore in June 2023 up 25.79% from Rs. 6.05 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.73 crore in June 2023 up 2.21% from Rs. 75.07 crore in June 2022.

    Healthcare Glob EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.44 in June 2022.

    Healthcare Glob shares closed at 338.10 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.74% returns over the last 6 months and 18.97% over the last 12 months.

    Healthcare Global Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations460.68441.71408.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations460.68441.71408.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods120.04115.87101.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.130.53-4.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost76.9068.8668.71
    Depreciation41.0142.2039.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses191.56180.13169.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.3034.1232.49
    Other Income2.424.652.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.7238.7735.40
    Interest25.5525.6324.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.1713.1410.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.1713.1410.42
    Tax6.877.487.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.305.662.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.305.662.48
    Minority Interest3.962.723.57
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.35-0.01--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.618.376.05
    Equity Share Capital139.16139.12139.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.550.600.44
    Diluted EPS0.540.600.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.550.600.44
    Diluted EPS0.540.600.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 07:00 pm

