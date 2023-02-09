Healthcare Glob Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 424.68 crore, up 18.61% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 424.68 420.00 358.06 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 424.68 420.00 358.06 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 88.44 Purchase of Traded Goods 108.85 105.80 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.34 -3.44 1.09 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 69.22 68.33 61.06 Depreciation 40.77 40.83 41.38 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 172.44 174.62 145.61 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.74 33.86 20.48 Other Income 3.65 1.97 2.92 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.39 35.83 23.40 Interest 27.08 25.81 24.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.31 10.02 -0.62 Exceptional Items -- -- -45.51 P/L Before Tax 11.31 10.02 -46.13 Tax 7.10 4.73 3.66 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.21 5.29 -49.79 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.21 5.29 -49.79 Minority Interest 3.34 2.09 4.02 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 -- -0.01 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.54 7.38 -45.78 Equity Share Capital 139.09 139.08 138.99 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.54 0.53 -3.55 Diluted EPS 0.54 0.53 -3.55 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.54 0.53 -3.55 Diluted EPS 0.54 0.53 -3.55 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited