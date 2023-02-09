Healthcare Glob Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 424.68 crore, up 18.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Healthcare Global Enterprises are:Net Sales at Rs 424.68 crore in December 2022 up 18.61% from Rs. 358.06 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.54 crore in December 2022 up 116.47% from Rs. 45.78 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.16 crore in December 2022 up 22.2% from Rs. 64.78 crore in December 2021.
Healthcare Glob EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.55 in December 2021.
|Healthcare Glob shares closed at 281.80 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.84% returns over the last 6 months and 11.71% over the last 12 months.
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|424.68
|420.00
|358.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|424.68
|420.00
|358.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|88.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|108.85
|105.80
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.34
|-3.44
|1.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|69.22
|68.33
|61.06
|Depreciation
|40.77
|40.83
|41.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|172.44
|174.62
|145.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.74
|33.86
|20.48
|Other Income
|3.65
|1.97
|2.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.39
|35.83
|23.40
|Interest
|27.08
|25.81
|24.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.31
|10.02
|-0.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-45.51
|P/L Before Tax
|11.31
|10.02
|-46.13
|Tax
|7.10
|4.73
|3.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.21
|5.29
|-49.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.21
|5.29
|-49.79
|Minority Interest
|3.34
|2.09
|4.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.01
|--
|-0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|7.54
|7.38
|-45.78
|Equity Share Capital
|139.09
|139.08
|138.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.54
|0.53
|-3.55
|Diluted EPS
|0.54
|0.53
|-3.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.54
|0.53
|-3.55
|Diluted EPS
|0.54
|0.53
|-3.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited