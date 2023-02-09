English
    Healthcare Glob Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 424.68 crore, up 18.61% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Healthcare Global Enterprises are:Net Sales at Rs 424.68 crore in December 2022 up 18.61% from Rs. 358.06 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.54 crore in December 2022 up 116.47% from Rs. 45.78 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.16 crore in December 2022 up 22.2% from Rs. 64.78 crore in December 2021.
    Healthcare Glob EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.55 in December 2021.Healthcare Glob shares closed at 281.80 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.84% returns over the last 6 months and 11.71% over the last 12 months.
    Healthcare Global Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations424.68420.00358.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations424.68420.00358.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----88.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods108.85105.80--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.34-3.441.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost69.2268.3361.06
    Depreciation40.7740.8341.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses172.44174.62145.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.7433.8620.48
    Other Income3.651.972.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.3935.8323.40
    Interest27.0825.8124.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.3110.02-0.62
    Exceptional Items-----45.51
    P/L Before Tax11.3110.02-46.13
    Tax7.104.733.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.215.29-49.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.215.29-49.79
    Minority Interest3.342.094.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.01---0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.547.38-45.78
    Equity Share Capital139.09139.08138.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.540.53-3.55
    Diluted EPS0.540.53-3.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.540.53-3.55
    Diluted EPS0.540.53-3.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited