Heads UP Vent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 99.22% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.04 crore in March 2023 down 337.12% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2023 down 393.14% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022.

Heads UP Vent shares closed at 13.80 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.37% returns over the last 6 months and -0.72% over the last 12 months.