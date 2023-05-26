Heads UP Vent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Heads UP Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 99.22% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.04 crore in March 2023 down 337.12% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2023 down 393.14% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022.
Heads UP Vent shares closed at 13.80 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.37% returns over the last 6 months and -0.72% over the last 12 months.
|Heads UP Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|0.01
|0.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|0.01
|0.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.21
|1.10
|0.84
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.27
|-1.05
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.92
|0.90
|0.87
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.30
|0.53
|0.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.16
|-1.48
|-1.63
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.17
|0.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.04
|-1.32
|-1.03
|Interest
|0.00
|0.21
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.04
|-1.52
|-1.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.04
|-1.52
|-1.15
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.04
|-1.52
|-1.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.04
|-1.52
|-1.15
|Equity Share Capital
|22.08
|22.08
|22.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.28
|-0.69
|-0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-2.28
|-0.69
|-0.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.28
|-0.69
|-0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-2.28
|-0.69
|-0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited