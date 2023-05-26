English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Heads UP Vent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.22% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Heads UP Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 99.22% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.04 crore in March 2023 down 337.12% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2023 down 393.14% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022.

    Heads UP Vent shares closed at 13.80 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.37% returns over the last 6 months and -0.72% over the last 12 months.

    Heads UP Ventures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.010.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.010.010.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.211.100.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.27-1.05--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.920.900.87
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.300.530.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.16-1.48-1.63
    Other Income0.120.170.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.04-1.32-1.03
    Interest0.000.210.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.04-1.52-1.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.04-1.52-1.15
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.04-1.52-1.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.04-1.52-1.15
    Equity Share Capital22.0822.0822.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.28-0.69-0.52
    Diluted EPS-2.28-0.69-0.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.28-0.69-0.52
    Diluted EPS-2.28-0.69-0.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Heads UP Vent #heads up ventures #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 04:37 pm