    Heads UP Vent Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, up 54.97% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Heads UP Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in June 2023 up 54.97% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2023 up 46.29% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2023 up 43.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2022.

    Heads UP Vent shares closed at 12.10 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.88% returns over the last 6 months and -12.64% over the last 12 months.

    Heads UP Ventures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.440.010.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.440.010.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.080.210.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.22-0.27--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.570.920.89
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.424.300.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.86-5.16-1.73
    Other Income--0.120.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.86-5.04-1.51
    Interest--0.000.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.86-5.04-1.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.86-5.04-1.60
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.86-5.04-1.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.86-5.04-1.60
    Equity Share Capital22.0822.0822.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.39-2.28-0.72
    Diluted EPS-0.39-2.28-0.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.39-2.28-0.72
    Diluted EPS-0.39-2.28-0.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:44 am

