Heads UP Vent Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, up 54.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in June 2023 up 54.97% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2023 up 46.29% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2023 up 43.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2022.

Heads UP Vent shares closed at 12.10 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.88% returns over the last 6 months and -12.64% over the last 12 months.