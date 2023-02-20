 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Heads UP Vent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 88.49% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:48 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Heads UP Ventures are:Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 88.49% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2022 down 6.39% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2022 down 0.77% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021. Heads UP Vent shares closed at 13.45 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.47% returns over the last 6 months and -23.14% over the last 12 months.
Heads UP Ventures
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.430.05
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.010.430.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods1.100.420.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.05----
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.900.850.90
Depreciation0.010.010.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.530.820.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.48-1.67-1.65
Other Income0.170.270.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.32-1.40-1.31
Interest0.210.200.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.52-1.59-1.43
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.52-1.59-1.43
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.52-1.59-1.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.52-1.59-1.43
Equity Share Capital22.0822.0822.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.69-0.72-0.65
Diluted EPS-0.69-0.72-0.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.69-0.72-0.65
Diluted EPS-0.69-0.72-0.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 20, 2023 07:33 pm