Heads UP Vent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 88.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Heads UP Ventures are:Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 88.49% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2022 down 6.39% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2022 down 0.77% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021.
|Heads UP Vent shares closed at 13.45 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.47% returns over the last 6 months and -23.14% over the last 12 months.
|Heads UP Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|0.43
|0.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|0.43
|0.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.10
|0.42
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.05
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.90
|0.85
|0.90
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.53
|0.82
|0.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.48
|-1.67
|-1.65
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.27
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.32
|-1.40
|-1.31
|Interest
|0.21
|0.20
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.52
|-1.59
|-1.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.52
|-1.59
|-1.43
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.52
|-1.59
|-1.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.52
|-1.59
|-1.43
|Equity Share Capital
|22.08
|22.08
|22.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|-0.72
|-0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|-0.72
|-0.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|-0.72
|-0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|-0.72
|-0.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited